AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud met on Sunday with Acting Chargé d'Affaires Peter Shea to discuss key challenges facing the Kingdom’s water sector and the ongoing efforts to implement sustainable water projects that ensure effective access to water resources.

According to a ministry statement, AbulSaud stressed the importance of joint cooperation with donor countries, praising the "significant" support provided by the United States to Jordan, especially amid the "increasing" pressure on the Kingdom's water resources.

