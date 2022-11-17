Jordan and the UAE on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) meant to enhance cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The agreement was signed by Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate, and Chairman of Masdar, Sultan Al Jaber, on the sidelines of the Egypt-hosted United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), according to a ministry statement.

The memo stipulates that both sides shall cooperate in the research of possible investment and development in wind energy projects with a production capacity of two gigawatts, enhance expertise exchange and technology transfer in the field of green energy, and boost cooperation to develop training programmes for young Jordanian experts and engineers on green energy projects.

Under the agreement, contact with both countries' universities and international institutions will be made to ensure scholarships in this sector, the statement added.

Jordan's overall installed renewable energy capacity stood at 2,526 megawatts at the end of July, which accounts for 29 per cent of the generated energy since the beginning of the year. This is compared with 26 per cent in 2021, he said, noting that energy generated from installed renewable energy capacity amounted to some 5.5 terawatt hours by the end of 2021.

Jordan ranks first in the Arab world in terms of the percentage of installed renewable energy capacity, without including hydropower, and third after Egypt and Morocco in the amount of energy production.

On the Kingdom's partnership with the UAE, Kharabsheh said that the new partnership would support Jordan's efforts towards realising sustainable energy and achieving an emissions reduction of 31 per cent as mentioned in the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) document.

Jaber said that the new agreement identifies both countries' commitment to ensure sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, highlighting "Jordan's objectives would support the projects that will be considered as per the memo and would enhance energy security."

While the UAE looks forward to hosting COP28 next year, Masdar is working hard to support neighbouring countries, notably in energy transitions, he added.

Mohammed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said that Masdar, a key partner to Jordan for some 10 years, has helped in establishing renewable energy projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

