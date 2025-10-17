AMMAN — The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), on Thursday held the first session in a series of discussions this month under the theme "Care Economy: Towards a Fair and Inclusive Future of Work."

The session brought together representatives from ministries, official institutions, civil society organisations and the three production sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The session aimed to raise awareness of the care economy’s economic and social value, its contribution to sustainable development, and its role in achieving gender equality and promoting decent work conditions.

It also focused on boosting national frameworks to regulate the sector, ensure inclusiveness, reduce disparities between paid and unpaid care work, and encourage equitable sharing of family responsibilities.

The discussions examined the opportunities and challenges within the care economy.

Talks saw the participation of perspectives from the labour committees of the Lower House and the Senate, the ministries of labour and social development, the Social Security Corporation, the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Council for Family Affairs, trade unions, and civil society organisations engaged in labour rights.

During the session, Director-General of the Jordanian Centre for Labour Rights Hamada Abu Nijmeh delivered a presentation titled "Care Economy in Jordan: Challenges, Opportunities, and Alignment with International Labour Standards," highlighting relevant ILO conventions and national priorities.

The session is part of a series of national dialogues launched by the GFJTU under “Trade unions for a more inclusive and gender-equal world” project, implemented in partnership with the Decent Work for Women Programme.

The dialogues aim to foster inclusive discussions to identify policy priorities and practical recommendations that support gender equality and decent work for all, and will inform the national conference on women and international labour standards scheduled for next month.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).