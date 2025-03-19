AMMAN: Preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) indicated that tourism revenue increased by 16.3 per cent during the first two months of 2025, reaching $1.28 million compared to the same period in 2024.

This growth is attributed to an 18.5 per cent rise in the number of tourists, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The data showed an increase in tourism revenue from all nationalities, including expatriate Jordanians by 12 per cent, non-Jordanian Arabs by 16.7 per cent, Europeans by 4.6 per cent, Americans by 14.6 per cent, and other nationalities by 42.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, spending on outbound tourism rose by 16.7 per cent in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $342.7 million.

Also, remittances from Jordanian expatriates to the Kingdom increased by 1.2 per cent in January 2025, reaching $320 million, up from $316.4 million in January 2024.

In 2024, the Kingdom’s tourism revenue amounted to JD7.239 billion, marking a 2.3 per cent decline compared to 2023, according to CBJ data announced in January.

According to the January data, this decrease was attributed to a 3.9 per cent drop in the number of tourists.

The CBJ data also showed an increase in tourism revenue from Jordanian expatriates by 7.7 per cent and from non-Jordanian Arab tourists by 12 per cent.

In contrast, tourism revenue from European, American and other nationalities declined by 54 per cent, 35.2 per cent, and 15.3 per cent, respectively.

An International Monetary Fund report said in June 2024 that the impact of the war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, was concentrated on the tourism sector as a result of the cancellations by tourists from advanced economies, which account for a third of tourism revenues.

