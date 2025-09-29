AMMAN — A Syrian delegation has wrapped up a visit to Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation, held on the sidelines of a five-day joint technical workshop on integrated water resources management between the two countries.

The ministry announced Sunday the launch of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Water Platform, aimed at enhancing cooperation and information exchange on shared water issues, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud and other senior officials. Discussions focused on key issues related to shared water resources, climate adaptation, sustainability, and water conservation efforts.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination and pledged to build on the workshop’s outcomes to strengthen cooperation in tackling the water challenges faced by both nations.

They also agreed to maintain communication and data sharing through the newly launched platform, Al Mamlaka TV reported, citing a Water Ministry statement.

Jordan and Syria agreed to share water resources equitably following technical-level discussions in July that concluded with a signed protocol at the Wihdeh Dam.

In remarks to The Jordan Times at the time, the Ministry of Water spokesperson Omar Salameh said that the joint Jordanian-Syrian technical water committee convened at the Wihdeh Dam, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fair water distribution from the Yarmouk River Basin.

The agreement aims to safeguard the rights of both countries and improve regional cooperation on water management, he said.

“Both sides reached a consensus on the importance of equitable water distribution that serves the interests of both nations,” Salameh said.

Salameh said that Syria has shown readiness to address the issue of illegally drilled wells over recent years, adding that a framework for resolving the matter is expected to be finalized during a forthcoming meeting in Damascus, scheduled for next Tuesday.

He said that Jordan plans to present a study on cloud seeding in the Yarmouk Basin, aimed at bolstering regional water resources.

Salameh also said that the Syrian delegation also expressed interest in preserving the water share allocated to Jordan’s the Wihdeh Dam. Discussions included the possibility of Syria providing Jordan with additional water supplies to mitigate shortages during the summer months.

The technical meetings were co-chaired by Hisham Hisa, secretary-general of the Jordan Valley Authority and head of the Jordanian delegation, and Osama Abu Zeid, assistant Syrian Minister of Energy for Water Resources Affairs.

A Water Ministry statement described the talks as “constructive and fruitful,” saying the return to regular dialogue marks a “qualitative shift” in bilateral water relations.

Abu Zeid confirmed Syria’s readiness to revisit the 1987 bilateral water-sharing agreement, stressing the need for updated hydrological studies to determine equitable distribution ratios and ensure consistent inflow to the Wihdeh Dam.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

