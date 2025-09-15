AMMAN — Transport officials from Jordan, Syria, and Turkey submitted a joint memorandum to their respective ministers on Thursday, proposing a series of strategic projects to enhance road and rail connectivity among the three countries.

The proposals, presented during a trilateral technical meeting in Amman, include reopening the Bab Al Hawa–Cilvegözü crossing for Jordanian trucks via Syria, pending technical compliance, and reviving the historic Hejaz Railway with Turkish support to aid Syria’s reconstruction efforts, the public service TV Al Mamlaka reported.

Jordan would also offer technical assistance to maintain Syrian locomotives.

Officials further agreed to launch joint technical studies for a modern railway network linking the three nations to global trade corridors.

Another key proposal involves boosting the overland freight route from Jordan’s Aqaba Port to Turkey and onward to Eastern Europe through trilateral cooperation agreements.

The meeting was chaired by Jordan’s Secretary-General of the Transport Ministry, Fares Abu Diya, and attended by Syria’s Deputy Transport Minister for Road Transport Affairs, Mohammad Rahal, and Turkey’s Director General of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Burak Ekan. Technical delegations from the three countries also participated.

In his opening remarks, Abu Diya welcomed the delegations and described the meeting as a significant step toward strengthening cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors.

“These meetings transform strong bilateral relations into practical economic and strategic initiatives,” he said, adding that the dialogue helped lay the groundwork for future joint projects.

Syria’s Rahal highlighted the importance of railway development in supporting trade and facilitating the movement of goods and passengers.

He underscored the economic and developmental benefits of restoring the Hejaz Railway.

