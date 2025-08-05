AMMAN — The Jordanian-Syrian Joint Technical Committee held its second meeting on Monday in Damascus, co-chaired by Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Hesa and Syrian Deputy Minister of Energy Osama Abu Zaid.

Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammad Bashir welcomed the committee members, expressing appreciation for the continued cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resource management.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to launch a cloud seeding project in the Yarmouk Basin and to activate technical coordination mechanisms to support the sustainable and equitable use of the basin’s water resources.

They also emphasised the importance of further developing the Yarmouk Basin to enhance its long-term capacity and strategic value, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee had previously convened its first meeting in July at the Al-Wehda Dam on the Jordanian-Syrian border. The meeting focused on ensuring fair water distribution in the Yarmouk Basin and strengthening cooperation on shared water resources.

At the time, Assistant Secretary-General for Media Affairs at the Ministry of Water Omar Salameh said the two sides had reached several key understandings, including agreements on fair water allocation, expanding cloud seeding initiatives, implementing joint infrastructure projects, and enhancing remote monitoring and control of water sources and dams.

The committee meetings were part of broader Jordanian-Syrian efforts to advance collaboration in the fields of water and energy, following high-level discussions held between the two countries in July.

