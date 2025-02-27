AMMAN: The Sustainable Employment Promotion project on Wednesday has concluded, having successfully created 4,450 job opportunities in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

Implemented by the Eastern Amman Investors Industrial Association (EAIIA) in partnership with the Trade for Employment (T4E) project, the initiative was funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The project provided support to 129 industrial companies, training more than 2,300 job seekers and preparing them for the labour market, while also enhancing the skills of production supervisors across multiple firms.

During the closing ceremony, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah stressed the ministry’s commitment to boosting linkages within the industrial sector to enhance the added value of national products.

He noted that the Industry Support and Development Fund aims to increase product value, integrate technology, and enhance competitiveness in the local and export markets.

Qudah also announced that new grant agreements under the second phase of the fund’s operations are planned to be signed by the end of next month.

He stated that modifications to eligibility criteria will enable more industrial firms to access support, as the fund has received over 1,500 applications.

The minister underscored the need to diversify the Kingdom's export markets and maximise the benefits of free trade agreements.

He praised the project’s success in generating employment in export-oriented industries, calling for its replication across other industrial clusters.

He also highlighted the industrial sector’s role as a "key" driver of economic growth, noting that every dinar invested in industry generates a threefold return.

The government is working to lower energy costs by expanding natural gas supply to industrial zones, with six additional zones set to receive connections within two years, reducing costs by 40 per cent compared with heavy fuel use, the minister said.

On trade expansion, Qudah noted that the ministry is pursuing strategic partnerships, including efforts to enter African markets through a free trade agreement with an African nation.

He also reiterated Jordan’s commitment to boosting economic ties with Syria, particularly in reconstruction efforts.

The Mafraq Development Zone, located 18 kilometres from the Jaber border crossing, has been designated as a hub for reconstruction activities, with 18,000 square metres of storage and warehouse facilities under development.

Jordan has also begun supplying electricity to Syria, covering key areas such as Nassib and the customs terminal.

EAIIA Chairman Iyad Abu Haltam noted that the project aimed to boost youth employment in the industrial sector while helping companies attract skilled workers and sustain employment, particularly in export-driven industries.

Over its six-year duration, the project facilitated 4,450 jobs and benefited 129 industrial firms.

It also trained more than 2,300 job seekers and improved production supervision across more than 30 companies.

The initiative organised job fairs and networking events to support long-term employment.

Abu Haltam stressed the association’s commitment to expanding this experience to other industrial zones and ensuring the sustainability of its employment support unit through ongoing programmes and partnerships.

Since its launch in 2018, the project has created 6,139 sustainable jobs and provided 6,366 individuals with employability training, contributing to the labour market.

