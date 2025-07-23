AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat announced on Tuesday the suspension of live sheep import licences from Syria, effective from the beginning of July.

The move aims to protect local production and support Jordanian livestock breeders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hneifat said that the decision is part of the ministry’s broader policy to restore balance to the domestic market, especially in light of the current abundance of locally raised sheep.

He said that the import suspension is temporary and intended to give local products a better chance in the market, absorb the surplus supply, and positively influence selling prices in favour of farmers and breeders.

Hneifat stressed that the ministry is “closely” monitoring market activity and is prepared to implement “flexible and well-considered” measures to stabilise prices, safeguard food security, and maintain a balance between supply and demand.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to supporting the agricultural and livestock production chain through a comprehensive approach that ensures the sector’s sustainability.

Hneifat stressed that the ministry will not hesitate to take any additional steps that benefit local breeders, while remaining fully committed to health and veterinary standards related to animal resources.

He also called on all concerned parties to cooperate in implementing the decision in the public interest.

The decision comes at a time when the agricultural sector is receiving increasing attention from the government, as part of national strategies aimed at boosting domestic production, achieving self-sufficiency, and creating economic opportunities for rural communities and livestock breeders across the Kingdom, according to Petra.

