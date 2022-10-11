The Jordanian start-up ecosystem, ranked 3rd in the Middle East & 64th globally, has gained both regional and international recognition.

Given that this ecosystem is mostly shaped by young entrepreneurs in the ICT sector, along with other stakeholders, there is a noticeable change in the way that Jordanian society views entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East, according to a statement from organisers made available to The Jordan Times.

All these factors led to the conceptualisation of the Jordan StartUp Expo 2022, organised by The Future Event Media & Productions, the only large-scale business-to-business (B2B) conference and exhibition for start-ups in the Kingdom. This business expo aims to bridge the gap between the country’s emerging, yet innovative start-ups, along with cutting-edge solution providers, venture capital firms, angel investors, accelerators and incubators, according to the statement.

Scheduled for October 19-20 at the St. Regis hotel in Amman, the technology expo aims to further empower the start-up ecosystem by bringing together “the most disruptive, yet promising start-ups”, along with executives from leading corporations, government agencies, incubators, investment firms, banks and technology companies both from the region and around the world. This start-up networking event features the participation of The Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship along with the presence Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Ahmad Hanandeh. It is believed that this event will help attendees bridge the gap between ideas and funding to help them scale and progress, the statement said.

This networking event is expected to feature multiple attractions, such as the Start-up Solutions Showcase, start-up awards, government participation, investor meetings, a pitch competition, a Hackathon, demo days and many more events. The trade show is expecting more than 1,600 attendees, 250 start-up Founders, 55 speakers and 30 solution providers. This business exhibition will cover critical issues, grouped into key themes, including start-up development and grass roots; performance, technology and data science ; brand and engagement as well as finance and funding.

