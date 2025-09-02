AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) Board of Directors on Monday approved the Social Security Investment Fund’s (SSIF) first-half 2025 financial results, showing a JD1.2 billion increase in assets to JD17.3 billion, up 7.2 per cent from the same period last year.

The reports also showed a 119 percent surge in comprehensive income, which reached JD1.1 billion, while realised income from investment portfolio profits totalled JD591 million. Of that, JD191 million came from cash dividends on companies’ 2024 profits, the highest in the fund’s history, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The SSC attributed the results to a disciplined governance model in managing social security funds, noting that the approach reflects not only strong financial performance but also a commitment to safeguarding the rights and sustainability of subscribers and retirees.

The fund, the statement added, continues to balance social protection needs with drivers of sustainable growth, reinforcing confidence in institutional investment, supporting job creation and advancing comprehensive development. Its contribution, it said, positions the SSIF as a key partner in realising the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

