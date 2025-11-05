AMMAN — Chairman of Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), Ayman Alawneh, met with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Jordan, Priyangika Wijegunasekara, to discuss enhancing economic cooperation, expanding investment and trade, and strengthening bilateral relations.

In a JBA statement released on Tuesday, Alawneh said the association is working to activate the Jordanian-Sri Lankan Business Council with the National Chamber of Sri Lanka Exporters to promote the two countries' private sector collaboration.

Alawneh called for exploring "new" investment opportunities and partnerships in key sectors, including tourism, energy, and the food industry, aimed to increase trade volume and support sustainable economic development.

According to official statistics, the current trade volume between Jordan and Sri Lanka stands at approximately $93 million.

Wijegunasekara, in turn, affirmed Sri Lanka’s "commitment" to deepening economic ties with Jordan, noting "readiness" of Sri Lankan companies to cooperate across various investment and trade sectors.

The diplomat also called for activating the joint business council as a "crucial" step to facilitate expertise exchange and "strategic" partnerships.

The meeting was attended by board members, including the JBA's Vice President, board members, and the General Manager.

