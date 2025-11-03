AMMAN — Official data revealed a significant increase in salary allocations for employees and retirees in the civil, military and security sectors in 2026 compared with 2025, with total spending rising by around JD274 million — the highest increase in five years. The figures indicate the government’s continued commitment to improving salaries under the General Budget.

Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Shibli said that allocations for salaries of employees and retirees in the civil, military and security sectors have witnessed gradual increases over the five-year period from 2022 to 2026.

According to the data, total salaries in the civil, military and security sectors rose from JD4.108 billion in 2022 to JD5.014 billion in 2026, marking an overall increase of JD906 million during the period, with annual increases ranging between JD159 million and JD237 million.

Meanwhile, civil and military pension allocations increased from JD1.605 billion in 2022 to JD1.820 billion in 2026, recording a rise of JD215 million over five years, with annual increases ranging between JD22 million and JD65 million.

