AMMAN – Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) secured the top global ranking for on time performance for July 2025, according to the latest report by OAG, a leading international aviation data analytics company.

The national carrier has achieved an on time performance rate of 95.21 per cent for departures and arrivals during the reported month, according to a statement from RJ.

“This result reflects Royal Jordanian’s outstanding performance in the Middle East and globally, reaffirming its commitment to offering the best travel experience through highly efficient operations and punctual scheduling, especially during peak travel periods,” the statement said.

Vice Chairman and CEO of RJ Samer Majali said that the “accomplishment adds to the airline’s significant achievements over the years, positioning it among the top carriers worldwide in terms of scheduled accuracy, well trained ground handling staff, and a consistent focus on meeting passenger expectations and ensuring timely arrivals at destinations.”

Majali also highlighted the modernity of the airline’s fleet, particularly with the addition of the Airbus A320neo, one of the most advanced and efficient aircraft in its class.

“These aircraft offer numerous operational and commercial advantages to support RJ’s regional network and are equipped with WiFi and personal entertainment screens to ensure a comfortable journey. The airline has also introduced next-generation Embraer E2 jets into its fleet,” he said.

OAG conducts performance studies on airlines globally based on the number of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. The organisation specializes in collecting and analyzing data on the air transport and tourism industries, and publishes reliable, widely recognised performance reports.

