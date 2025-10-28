AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Mazen Al Qadi on Monday received Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at his office in the Parliament.

During the meeting, they emphasised the importance of cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, in line with the royal directives outlined in the King’s Speech from the Throne, according to a Lower House statement.

Hassan and Al Qadi reiterated their shared commitment to continuing the path of political, economic, and administrative modernisation, ensuring the fulfilment of Jordanians’ aspirations and working to achieve national goals that require a complementary role between the authorities.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Moneim Odat, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi, members of the House’s permanent bureau, First Deputy Speaker Khamis Attieh, Second Deputy Speaker Ibrahim Sraireh, and the Speaker’s assistants Hala Jarrah and Maysoun Qawaabeh.

