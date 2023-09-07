AMMAN — President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and newly appointed Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Maen Khreisat discussed means to enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The two sides stressed that the Jordanian embassy in Pakistan plays an important role in providing essential information on Pakistan's market demands, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Hajj Tawfiq stressed the chamber's readiness to receive Pakistani commercial delegations to strengthen economic ties. Khreisat said that the spring of 2024 will see the inauguration of the Jordanian-Pakistani ministerial committee, which can be used as a platform to host a business forum on the sidelines of the event.

