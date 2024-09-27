AMMAN — Jordan's oil bill went down by 9.2 per cent in the first seven months of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

According to the DoS's monthly report on the Kingdom's foreign trade, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-July period of 2024 decreased to JD1.582 million, compared with JD1.743 million in the same period of last year.

Mineral fuels and other mineral oils topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports at JD501 million, followed by crude oil at JD472 million.

The Kingdom's imports of gasoline amounted to JD291 million, followed by diesel at JD287 million, lubricants at JD23 million, and kerosene at JD8 million, according to DoS figures.

