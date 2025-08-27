AMMAN — Jordan’s national exports to Syria recorded a "sharp" increase during the first half of 2025, rising by 404.8 per cent, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of statistics (DoS) on Tuesday.

Exports reached JD106 million in the first half of 2025, compared with JD21 million in the same period of 2024 the public service TV Al Mamlaka reported.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s imports from Syria totalled JD46 million in the first half of 2025, up from JD26 million in the corresponding period of 2024, marking a 76.9 per cent rise.

Jordanian exports to Syria were mainly concentrated in construction and building materials, such as cement, iron, marble, tiles, paints and pipes, in addition to electrical equipment, foodstuff, agricultural produce and chemical products.

