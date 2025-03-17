AMMAN: Jordan’s national exports to the European Union grew by 4.4 per cent in 2024, reaching JD427 million, compared to JD409 million in 2023, foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics showed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's imports from the EU declined slightly by 0.5 per cent last year to JD2.861 billion, down from JD2.874 billion in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As a result, Jordan’s trade deficit with the EU narrowed to JD2.434 billion, compared to JD2.465 billion in the previous year.

Total trade volume between Jordan and the EU remained relatively stable, reaching JD3.288 billion in 2024, compared to JD3.283 billion in 2023.

The Netherlands emerged as the top destination for Jordanian exports within the EU, with shipments rising by 16.5 per cent to JD92 million in 2024, up from JD79 million in 2023.

Also, France remained Jordan’s largest EU supplier, with imports from the country totaling JD267 million last year, marking a 2.8 per cent decline from JD275 million in 2023.

President of the Jordanian-European Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad described the increase in exports as a "positive" sign of continued trade engagement between Jordan and the EU, despite its "modest" scale.

Murad highlighted several strategic measures to sustain and enhance export growth, including diversifying export products beyond their current limited range, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, apparel, and chemicals.

He also stressed the need for stronger support mechanisms for exporters through financial, technical, and logistical assistance to improve competitiveness in European markets.

He further noted the importance of simplifying rules of origin, with the EU’s relaxed regulations extended until 2030, and strengthening trade links between Jordanian businesses and European buyers through participation in trade fairs and business events.

He also underscored the need to leverage new agreements, such as the recently signed Jordan-EU agricultural trade deal, which aims to expand export opportunities.

Murad also stressed the importance of providing exporters with accurate information on EU market requirements and attracting more foreign investment to enhance Jordan’s export capacity.

In January, His Majesty King Abdullah and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Jordan and the EU in Brussels.

The EU announced a 3 billion euros financial assistance package for Jordan for 2025-2027, including 640 million euros in grants, 1.4 billion euros in investments, and 1 billion euros in macroeconomic support.

