AMMAN — Jordan’s exports rose by 9 per cent in the first half of 2025, reaching JD4.379 billion, up from JD4.018 billion in the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics’ monthly foreign trade report issued Tuesday.

The report also showed a slight increase in re-exports, which rose by 1.2 per cent to JD431 million, compared to JD426 million during the corresponding period in 2024.

The Kingdom’s total exports climbed by 8.2 per cent to JD4.810 billion in the first six months of 2025, compared with JD4.444 billion for the same period in the previous year.

Imports during the same period rose by 7.4 per cent, reaching JD9.539 billion, up from JD8.883 billion in 2024. This led to a widening of the trade balance deficit, which grew by JD290 million, or 6.5 per cent, to reach JD4.729 billion, compared with JD4.439 billion in the first half of 2024.

Despite the increase in trade volume, the coverage ratio of total exports to imports remained steady at 50 per cent, unchanged from the first half of 2024.

On a monthly basis, total exports in June stood at JD872 million, comprising JD801 million in national exports and JD71 million in re-exports. Imports for the month amounted to JD1.404 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD532 million.

Compared with June 2024, total exports rose by 7 per cent in June 2025. National exports grew by 8.1 per cent, while imports edged up by just 0.9 per cent. Re-exports, however, declined by 4.1 per cent.

The monthly trade deficit narrowed by 7.6 per cent, driven by the stronger export performance. The export coverage ratio for June improved to 62 per cent, up from 59 per cent in June 2024, a gain of three percentage points.

