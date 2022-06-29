Water Ministry Secretary General Jihad Mahamid and Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali on Tuesday discussed cooperation aspects in the field of water resources as part of a draft memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries.

Mahamid stressed the ministry's commitment to benefiting from Hungarian expertise, noting that the water sector is keen on modifying its services and investment policies to raise capacities in various water institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. In light of the decreasing groundwater, the ministry looks at the Aqaba-Amman desalination and water transport project as a strategic project to meet rising water demand, Mahamid noted.

For his part, Kali voiced Hungary's commitment to boosting cooperation with the Kingdom in various sectors, mainly water and treated water reuse programmes, commending the water sector's efforts in light of the pressures Jordan is facing in this field.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

