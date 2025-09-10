AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met on Tuesday with a delegation from Moody’s, one of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, to discuss Jordan’s water sector initiatives.

During the meeting, Abu Saud described the National Water Carrier project as crucial for the Kingdom’s water and national security, noting that implementation is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

He also reiterated that the government is proceeding steadily with the execution of Royal directives to advance the project, according to a Water and Irrigation Ministry statement.

Abu Saud highlighted that the project is being launched as the water sector continues to implement its economic reform programme, which serves as a key pillar for ensuring financial sustainability for project execution and citizen services, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the sector’s strategic plan.

“The challenges confronting Jordan’s water sector, particularly in recent years, underscore that securing sustainable sources such as the National Water Carrier project is a top priority. The government is moving forward with all necessary procedures to commence implementation by year-end,” he said.

The minister added that the project would involve cooperation with both local and international private sector partners, and that recent structural reforms have strengthened the sector’s resilience and boosted confidence among international institutions, including credit rating agencies.

The ministry has also made significant progress in managing the country’s water resources to meet citizen needs and diverse uses. Efforts to reduce water loss through targeted plans and programmes have reached, and in some cases exceeded, international standards, while measures to curb water wastage and address violations against water sources have improved operational efficiency and financial sustainability by reducing sector debt, the statement said.

The Moody’s delegation commended Jordan’s water sector initiatives, commending the Kingdom’s efforts to tackle water-related challenges and stressing the importance of maintaining effective measures to overcome ongoing obstacles.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT