AMMAN — A slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Monday, with moderate weather in most regions of the Kingdom and hot in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) expected on Sunday.

Temperatures in Amman will range between a high of 31°C and a low of 20°C, while Aqaba will see a high of 40°C and a low of 26°C.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to increase slightly with relatively hot weather in mountainous areas and hot in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, the JMD announced on its website, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Mercury levels in Amman during the day will hover around 33°C, dropping to 20°C in the night, while temperatures in the coastal city of Aqaba will range between 42°C and 26°C.

Mercury levels on Wednesday are forecast to witness another increase, contributing to relatively hot to hot weather in most regions of the Kingdom, and very hot in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, Petra reported.

The capital will see temperatures ranging between a high of 35°C and a low of 22°C during the night. Temperatures will see a high of 44°C and a low of 28°C in the gulf city of Aqaba, according to the JMD.

