AMMAN — The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast the weather to remain cold and cloudy, with a slight risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in the northern regions, as well as slippery roads and low horizontal visibility due to the fog formation and low clouds.

On Monday, the weather will remain cold and partially to mostly cloudy, with occasional rain showers in the north and central regions, as well as limited parts of the eastern areas. Heavy rain with thunder and hail may occur in the northern areas.

Temperatures will slightly decrease on Tuesday: Below the seasonal averages by approximately 4-5oC. Cold and partially to mostly cloudy conditions will prevail in the north and central regions, with occasional rain showers in the northern areas and limited parts of the western central areas. The rain might mix with snow at times over the high northern and central western mountain peaks.

Wednesday will remain cold and partially to mostly cloudy, especially in the north and central regions. Intermittent rain showers may occur in the northern areas and parts of the central regions possibly mixed with snow over the high mountain peaks.

