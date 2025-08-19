AMMAN — Licensed building areas in the Kingdom reached 4.77 million square metres in the first half of 2025, marking a 26.2 per cent increase compared with 3.78 million square metres during the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

According to the department’s latest monthly report on urban activity, the number of building permits also rose to 11,700 from 10,197 permits in the corresponding period of last year, marking an annual increase of 14.7 per cent.

Residential building areas accounted for 3.66 million square meters, up 19.6 per cent, while non-residential buildings rose 53.7 per cent to 1.11 million square meters. Residential permits represented 76.7 per cent of total licensed areas.

At the regional level, the central region accounted for 71.9 per cent of licensed areas, registering an increase of 4.9 per cent. The northern and southern regions recorded 20 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, marking a decrease of 13 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

As for the relative distribution of licensed residential areas according to the population in the governorates, Amman recorded the highest rate at 0.413 square meters per individual, while Mafraq had the lowest at 0.119 square meters per individual in the first half of 2025.

The report also showed that the total licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing ones amounted to some 3.03 million square metres, marking an increase of 21.2 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, while existing buildings accounted for 36.5 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

