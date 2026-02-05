Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved licenses for three companies to conduct brokerage activities in futures contracts and operate a real estate investment fund, according to a statement issued by the authority.

The approvals cover Arab African International Securities (AAIS) and Al Ahly Pharos, both of which were licensed to conduct brokerage activities in futures contracts.

The FRA also approved the license for SAFE Real Estate Investment Fund to operate a real estate investment fund.