AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with representatives of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Japanese companies to discuss enhancing economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and Japan.

His Majesty stressed the importance of building on the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly between companies and private sector institutions, including expanding cooperation in technical transformation, agriculture, logistics, food processing, textiles, manufacturing, mining, chemical industries, and energy, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking about the Kingdom’s investment advantages, the King said Jordan’s strategic location, trade relations, and growing industrial base make it a prime destination for Japanese companies, noting the significant potential in manufacturing and re-export industries, particularly in the private sector.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of Japanese companies in various Jordanian economic sectors, noting the Kingdom’s potential as a gateway for regional and global market access.

The King noted Jordan’s progress in implementing its Economic Modernisation Vision, which seeks to promote economic growth and expand investment opportunities in various sectors.

For their part, the meeting’s attendees expressed keenness to open new horizons of cooperation with Jordan, benefiting from its prime location in the Middle East.

The meeting included CEOs and representatives of leading Japanese companies operating in trade and investment, energy, natural resources, minerals and chemicals, artificial intelligence, textiles, and food processing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan Nasser Shraideh, and Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki attended the meeting.

