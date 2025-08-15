AMMAN — The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) signed on Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) leveraging cooperation in entrepreneurship and fostering a supportive environment for startups across the Kingdom.

The agreement, signed by JRF’s Director General Ms. Enaam Barrishi and ACC’s Director General Eng. Mohammad Dogan, aims to support small agricultural and rural projects through financing and capacity-building programs, as well as skills development trainings for youth and women in rural areas. The initiative seeks to empower sustainable agricultural startups, driving comprehensive development and contributing to the national economy.

The agreement is part of JRF’s efforts under its Community Empowerment Program to support sustainable development through entrepreneurship training, life skills education, and financial literacy.

ACC provides financing for agricultural projects, promoting the use of modern technology, cost efficiency, and income-generating ventures to reduce poverty and unemployment.

The agreement underscores both parties’ commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth in Jordan

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

