AMMAN — The Board of Directors of the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA) on Thursday held a meeting with Director-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino to explore ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

The discussions centred on expanding investment opportunities in Jordan and enhancing cooperation amid regional and global economic challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also attending the meeting were EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, JEBA President Ali Murad and JEBA Director-General Hussam Saleh.

Talks focused on practical avenues to bolster the role of Jordan’s private sector and improve trade and investment flows between the two sides.

Sannino stressed the EU’s long-term commitment to Jordan, underscoring ongoing efforts to translate the strategic partnership into tangible initiatives in key sectors such as energy, digital transformation, tourism, education and entrepreneurship.

He also expressed the EU’s readiness to collaborate on organising the upcoming Jordanian-European Investment Forum later this year, as well as a workshop to examine the implications of the suspension of European sanctions on Syria.

Sannino highlighted the importance of integrating Jordan’s economy into European value chains, while also advocating for greater legislative stability and improvements to the business climate.

He voiced “strong” support for the JEBA’s plans to evolve into a broader platform that facilitates "stronger" trade ties with the Jordanian private sector.

Murad described the meeting as a “milestone” in the “deepening” partnership between Jordan and the EU.

He noted that the EU’s recognition of the vital role played by the Jordanian private sector reflects a shared commitment to transforming the partnership into real-world outcomes that drive sustainable development both in Jordan and across the region.

JEBA board members highlighted the challenges facing the Kingdom’s private sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which have “severely” impacted tourism, investment and employment.

They called for swift action to activate the investments outlined under the EU’s 3 billion euros support package, including the 1.4 billion euros allocated for projects in education, health and industry.

The board also presented a series of policy recommendations aimed at supporting Jordan’s economy, including strengthening public-private partnerships in national infrastructure projects, advancing Islamic finance mechanisms, expanding the application of preferential rules of origin and raising awareness across Europe of Jordan’s export potential.

Concluding the meeting, JEBA’s board stressed the importance of transitioning the organisation into a European chamber a step they believe will “significantly” enhance the Kingdom’s role as a “strategic” economic gateway to the Global South.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

