AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Saturday signed an agreement with Turkish strategic innovation consulting firm VIVIKA to launch the “Jahez” (Ready in English) programme, a flagship initiative under the National Entrepreneurship Policy (2021–2027).

The programme aims to prepare start-ups for investment and growth by supporting prototype development and commercial scaling. Participating companies would receive a comprehensive package of training, mentoring, expert networking, and financial grants of up to $10,000 for eligible projects, according to a Ministry statement.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, who signed the agreement with VIVIKA founder Mehmet Okutan, said the initiative aligns with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision and reflects the ministry’s commitment to building a supportive entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Jahez offers start-ups a holistic platform to refine their products, strengthen business models, and boost their readiness for investment,” Smeirat said.

He added that the programme would be accessible to entrepreneurs across the Kingdom, with a particular focus on supporting women-led start-ups and businesses run by persons with disabilities, to ensure inclusive economic development.

Selection criteria, based on clarity, feasibility, and growth potential, will be announced soon, with participation limited to Jordanian start-ups, the statement noted.

Implemented in partnership with local business incubators and accelerators, and managed by VIVIKA, the programme is funded through the World Bank-supported Youth, Technology and Jobs project and is part of broader efforts to strengthen Jordan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Details on registration dates and eligibility requirements would be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Ministry.

