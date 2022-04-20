AMMAN — Jordan ranked 81st globally and second regionally on a list of 100 best destinations for remote workers.

The Work from Wherever Index is a newly published study which ranks over 100 countries and territories based on 22 factors that include entry and visa restrictions, local costs, safety and security, internet speed, weather and social life.

Portugal was named the best country for remote workers due to its visa and digital nomad schemes as well as its great weather, safety and high English proficiency. Furthermore, its capital, Lisbon, was named the best city for remote workers.

The top ten destinations for remote workers were Portugal, Spain, Romania, Mauritius, Japan, Malta, Costa Rica, Panama, the Czech Republic and Germany, respectively.

Meanwhile, the UAE topped the ranking regionally, followed by Jordan, Tunisia, Kuwait, Algeria and Morrocco respectively.

Economist Khaled Salameh said, “A remote work visa programme is one way of encouraging the flow of human resources into a country.”

He added that expats support local economies by buying locally manufactured goods, engaging in tourism and travel activities and contributing to the housing market.

The study stated that although the pandemic may have locked people down, it also freed many employees from the office, which resulted in increasing numbers of workers who have travelled abroad in search of a better work-life balance, according to the index.

“Several visitor-starved destinations launched innovative schemes to entice remote workers and make it easier to stay for longer,” the study said.

Among these destinations was Malta, which recently launched a nomad residence permit. Meanwhile, Mauritius has made moves to attract remote workers by establishing a renewable premium travel visa, which allows eligible non-citizens to stay for a maximum period of a year.

Portugal launched the world’s first digital nomad village, called Digital Nomads Madeira. The new initiative seeks to attract digital nomads from around the world to make use of free co-working spaces and subsidized accommodations.

However, the Caribbean nations of Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Dominica have all announced remote work programmes along with Estonia, Iceland, Mexico and Dubai in the UAE.

