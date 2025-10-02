AMMAN — The Jordan Investor Confidence Index, published quarterly by the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF), rose by 11.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, reaching 175.2 points, up from 156.9 points in the first quarter.

According to the JSF’s latest report, the Confidence in the Real Economy Index recorded a “remarkable” increase of 34.9 per cent during the second quarter, reaching 174.2 points compared with 129 points in the first quarter of 2025.

The real GDP grew by 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.4 per cent in the same period last year and 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, according to a JSF statement.

Foreign direct investment reached a record JD493.9 million in the second quarter, while the industrial production index rose to 87.8 points, up from 87.7 points in the previous quarter.

Confidence in the financial system also improved, with the Financial System Confidence Index rising 11.2 per cent to 188.3 points in the second quarter, up from 169.3 points in the first quarter.

The Amman Stock Exchange climbed 444 points to close at 5,556 points, compared with 5,112 points in the first quarter.

