AMMAN — Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Rana Obeidat, on Sunday said during a meeting with the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) that the institution's role extends to economic growth.

Obeidat highlighted that the role of the institution in the next phase, is not limited to regulatory oversight, but also will promote investment across various industries, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

She emphasised that the industrial sector is a strategic partner in developing the economy with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), by accelerating achievements in efficient manner and improving the quality of services, according to the chamber statement.

The director general affirmed the institution’s commitment to engaging with the industrial sector, addressing any issues that may arise, and working together to develop prompt and practical solutions to challenges, in a manner that fosters partnership and enables the achievement of "shared" goals, Al Rai Newspaper reported.

She added that the full automation of processes and enhancing human resources are key priorities for the institution, aimed at enhancing development, ensuring efficient delivery and improving the quality of services.

Obeidat also stressed the commitment to supporting the national industry, localising production and overcoming any obstacles hindering the access to international markets.

"Maintaining the quality of national food and pharmaceutical industries is crucial for the competitiveness and sustainability of Jordanian products in existing markets, as well as for expanding into new international markets". She added that the phrase 'Made in Jordan' represents excellence in local industry.

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer, commended the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) for its oversight and inspection of food and pharmaceutical facilities, noting its role extends in developing local industries and easing the export of their products tointernational markets.

He added that Jordanian industries play a "vital" role in ensuring the kingdom’s food security and pharmaceutical industry security by sustaining "continuous" production to meet citizens’ essential needs.

Jaghbeer calls for applying principle of reciprocity with countries that place obstacles on Jordanian industrial exports, especially the administrative barriers.

He stressed the need to engage with importing countries to ensure that the laboratory tests carried out by the institution are accepted, thus preventing the need for further testing when the goods reach these markets.

The meeting also addressed several issues affecting certain industrial companies, notably the need to expedite laboratory test results and to strengthen the role of the JFDA's offices in industrial areas, Al Rai reported.

