AMMAN — The industrial producers’ price index dropped by 0.55 per cent during the first seven months of 2025, compared with the same period of 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.

On a monthly basis, the index fell by 0.88 per cent in July compared with July 2024, while it increased by 0.19 per cent against June 2025, the DoS said in its monthly report.

The base year for the index has been revised to 2018 (2018=100) instead of 2010.

The index stood at 106.8 points in the January–July period of 2025, against 107.39 during the same period of 2024. In July 2025, the index stood at 106.74 points compared with 107.68 in July 2024, and 106.53 in June 2025.

By sector, producer prices in the manufacturing industries, which account for 88.74 per cent of the index, fell by 0.76 per cent in the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

Prices in extractive industries, which make up 5.36 per cent of the index, rose by 1.36 per cent, while electricity prices, with a relative importance of 5.91 per cent, increased by 0.88 per cent.

The year-on-year decline in July 2025 was mainly driven by a 1.43 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, while extractive industries rose by 6.73 per cent and electricity by 0.83 per cent.

Month-on-month, the slight rise in July 2025 was attributed to higher prices in manufacturing by 0.19 per cent and extractive industries by 1.81 per cent, while electricity prices fell by 1.3 per cent.

