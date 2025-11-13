AMMAN — The Industrial Production Index rose by 1.47 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period of 2024, Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday.

In its latest monthly report, the DoS said the cumulative index reached 88.96 points from January to September 2025, up from 87.67 points a year earlier, while industrial output recorded a slowdown in September, falling by 0.80 per cent compared with the same month of 2024 and by 3.58 per cent compared with August.

The report also noted that the base year for the index has been revised to 2018=100, replacing 2010=100, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The manufacturing sector, which carries the highest relative weight of 88.7 per cent, posted a 1.45 per cent increase in production during the first nine months of the year. The electricity sector, accounting for 5.9 per cent of the index, rose by 3.24 per cent, while the mining and quarrying sector, with a 5.4 per cent share, slipped by 0.87 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the overall industrial production index dropped to 89.46 points in September, compared with 90.18 points in September 2024 and 92.78 points in August 2025. The decline was primarily attributed to a 1.32 per cent contraction in manufacturing output. In contrast, the mining and quarrying sector and the electricity sector each recorded growth of 3.39 per cent compared with the same month last year.

When compared with August, all major sectors experienced declines. Manufacturing output fell by 2.63 per cent, mining and quarrying by 1.65 per cent, and electricity production by a sharp 18.27 per cent.

