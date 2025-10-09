AMMAN — The government on Wednesday signed a soft loan agreement worth 47 million euros with the German Development Bank (KfW) to enhance water supply and strengthen climate resilience across Jordan.

The project will support sustainable water extraction and the desalination of brackish water, contributing to national efforts to address the Kingdom’s acute water scarcity crisis.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, in the presence of Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud, German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke, and KfW representative Judith Etzler.

The signing marks a significant milestone in the long-standing development partnership between Jordan and Germany, according to the statement.

The initiative aligns with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, tackling key challenges in water management, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador von Moltke said, “Germany will continue to support Jordan in addressing its urgent challenges in the water sector,” reaffirming his country’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s water development efforts.

