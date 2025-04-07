AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said that Jordan is having a direct dialogue with the United States to find solutions to any potential challenges arising from the recent tariff decision.

The US has imposed a 20 per cent tariff on Jordanian goods, as part of a wider set of tariffs affecting most countries worldwide.

Qudah affirmed that the national economy is strong and resilient, and the Kingdom possesses various tools and options to overcome any emerging challenges, including supporting the industrial sector, diversifying markets, empowering local industry, and expanding its market share.

During a meeting with the industrial sector on Sunday, Qudah reiterated that the tariffs imposed by the United States are global in nature and not directed at any specific country. He stressed that Jordan maintains strong and distinctive ties with the United States.

He emphasized Jordan's commitment to the principle of reciprocity in a way that serves national interests, while also respecting its agreements with various economic blocs, particularly Arab ones.

He said that the Kingdom is not considering imposing tariffs on any country. “Our goal is to expand the reach of Jordanian exports in international markets,” he said.

Qudah pointed out that the government has several solutions to mitigate any repercussions from the US tariff decision, including improving support for the industrial sector to offset potential losses and enhancing the competitiveness of local products.

He urged the industrialsector to diversify export markets, especially in African countries and Central Asia, and to make better use of existing trade agreements with other blocs.

Qudah also unveiled a planned visit next month to an unspecified African country to initiate dialogue aimed at establishing a trade agreement, which would open the door for industrial exports to access significant segments of African markets.

He also said that discussions are ongoing with the customs union of Central Asian countries to secure a preferential trade agreement that would enhance the presence of Jordanian exports in those markets.

He emphasised that the expansion and diversification of export markets, along with the significant growth in exports in recent years, is a core strategy of the Kingdom, not a response measure.

