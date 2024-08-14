AMMAN— The government owns 95 per cent of Royal Jordanian (RJ) shares, said RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali on Tuesday.

During the weekly Government Communication Forum, Majali, accompanied by Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin, reiterated that “the Royal Jordanian has a major national role whether during normal times or crises.”

He pointed out that amid the ongoing turbulent circumstances, the RJ has pledged to bring Jordanians from Lebanon out of its national duty.

Providing an update on the national carrier, Majali said that RJ’s aircraft fleet is planned to include 41 aircraft by 2028, adding that the company employs 31,000 people and is working to expand the number to reach 55,000 employees by 2028.

Majali also highlighted the RJ’s losses due to the pandemic which reached JD161 million.

He also noted that the RJ is on track to upgrade its fleet, including the modernisation of its Embraer and Airbus planes, with completion expected by mid-2026.

Majali also highlighted RJ's ongoing efforts to enhance fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational reliability, adding that the airline is pursuing sustainable growth through a partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which is seen as a "key component" of its long-term strategy.

