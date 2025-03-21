AMMAN: The price of 21-karat gold, the most sought-after option in the local market, on Thursday reached JD 61.70 per gram for selling, while the buying price stood at JD 59.70 per gram, according to the daily report from the Jordanian Jewelers Syndicate.



The prices for other gold types were: 24-karat gold at JD70.90 JD per gram, 18-karat gold at JD 54.90 per gram, and 14-karat gold at JD 41.60 per gram, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

