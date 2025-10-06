AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Sunday signed a consultancy services agreement worth 4.5 million euros with funding from Germany’s KfW Development Bank to prepare tender documents and oversee the implementation of projects aimed at reducing water loss in Mafraq.

The project, carried out in partnership with the private sector, is part of ongoing efforts under the water loss reduction programme, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

Abu Saud said that the project is one of the government’s key priorities to improve services provided to citizens and implement the Economic Modernisation Vision.

It also falls within the Water Authority of Jordan’s plans and the National Water Strategy 2023–2040, which aim to enhance water management efficiency, reduce loss and waste, and ensure the sustainability of water services, the minister added.

He noted that the project includes developing a strategy and an implementation plan for water loss reduction projects in Mafraq, restructuring and rehabilitating water networks, replacing pipelines, installing main and household metres, and introducing digital control systems to predict pipe replacement needs and improve network management efficiency.

The minister added that the venture will also provide modern leak detection equipment to ensure rapid response and repair of network breaks.

In addition, the project includes performance supervision services to ensure reduced water loss and adherence to environmental, social, and health standards, as well as technical support, training, and capacity-building for Yarmouk Water Company to boost its technical staff’s skills and improve network efficiency.

Abu Saud praised Jordanian-European cooperation, particularly with the KfW, expressing the government’s appreciation and gratitude for the bank’s substantial and continuous support in securing the necessary funding for the agreement’s implementation.

