AMMAN — The government’s Fuel Pricing Committee on Friday approved local selling prices for petroleum products for November, lowering some rates while keeping others unchanged.

According to Committee, the price of 90-octane gasoline will drop to JD0.845 per litre, down from JD0.855 in October, while 95-octane gasoline will be reduced slightly to JD1.075 per litre from JD1.080.

Diesel prices will remain steady at JD0.685 per litre, and kerosene will stay at JD0.620 per litre. The price of a 12.5-kg domestic gas cylinder will also remain unchanged at JD7, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The committee noted that Brent crude averaged $64.7 per barrel in October, compared with USD68 per barrel in September.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international oil prices, taking into account other costs such as shipment, handling and taxes.

Also on Friday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the "differences in fuel prices" category on monthly electricity bills for November at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

