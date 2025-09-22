AMMAN – Foreign investment in the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has surged by 32 per cent since the beginning of 2025, pushing the market value of foreign holdings beyond JD26.38 billion, signalling the “international confidence in Jordan’s economic trajectory despite ongoing regional uncertainties.”

The robust inflows coincided with the ASE benchmark index surpassing the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008. The index closed last week at 3,003 points before climbing further to 3,080 points within five days, representing a 21.7 per cent increase since the start of the year, the Jordan news agency, Petra reported.

The ASE20 index also rose by 21.39 per cent, while the total return index recorded an impressive gain of 30.7 per cent, according to Petra.

Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh, attributed the rally to the government’s ongoing reform agenda, adding that more than 160 stimulus measures introduced under the Economic Modernisation Vision, including legislative and procedural reforms aimed at improving the investment climate.

“The sharp rise in foreign participation is a clear sign of confidence in Jordan’s economic recovery. Such inflows not only bolster market liquidity but also contribute to job creation and sustainable long-term growth,” he said.

ASE Chief Executive Mazen Wathaifi reported that foreign ownership had increased by JD6.38 billion since January, with the top 20 foreign nationalities accounting for JD10.14 billion of the total.

Indian investors led the way, with holdings valued at JD1.8 billion, an 88 per cent increase amounting to JD844 million since the start of the year, he said.

Kuwaitis followed with JD1.48 billion, then Saudis with JD1.29 billion, Bahrainis at JD959.8 million and Emiratis at JD836.6 million. UAE holdings rose 66 per cent, or JD332 million, marking the second-highest relative growth. Chinese investors also expanded their stake by 26% to JD780 million, while funds from offshore centers such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands added to the exchange’s increasingly diverse investor base.

The exchange’s momentum has been buoyed by solid corporate earnings, Petra said, with listed companies recording a 9.4 per cent increase in profits in the first half of 2025, reaching JD1.059 billion, compared with the same period in 2024. This follows a record JD2.072 billion in full-year earnings last year.

The market capitalisation of listed firms has risen to JD23.6 billion, up from JD17.69 billion at the start of 2025. Some foreign investors have reportedly achieved returns of up to 88 per cent, while the average total return stands at approximately 35 per cent, Petra said.

“These results underscore the resilience of Jordan’s economy and affirm the ASE’s position as a key gateway for international capital,” said Wathaifi.

He expressed optimism that the positive trend would continue, driven by strong corporate fundamentals, supportive government policy, and the ongoing implementation of projects under the Economic Modernisation Vision.

In previous remarks to The Jordan Times, Wathaifi attributed the rise in ASE performance indicators to growing investor confidence in Jordan’s economic and investment climate.

He credited this positive trend to a combination of government policies, structural reforms, and targeted initiatives aimed at stimulating market activity and enhancing liquidity.

"This achievement is clear evidence of the resilience of the Jordanian economy and its ability to overcome regional and global challenges," Wathaifi said.

"The performance indicators reflect increasing confidence in the national economy and the investment environment, which has been strengthened by balanced and encouraging government decisions". He added.

