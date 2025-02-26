AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), on Tuesday announced two new projects designed to bolster the Kingdom's agricultural sector, enhance food security, and improve livelihoods.

The announcement event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, farmers, researchers, and other partners, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

These projects represent a "significant" investment in the future of Jordanian agriculture and are aligned with national priorities for sustainable development and enhanced food security.

The project “Conservation and Genetic Enhancement of Local Almond Varieties in Jordan for Sustainable Agricultural Development,” focuses on the conservation of Jordan's agricultural heritage.

Implemented in partnership with NARC and other research institutions, this project will document, analyse, and preserve Jordan's valuable almond heritage, including wild and landrace types, which are threatened by climate change, agricultural modernisation, and a lack of comprehensive genetic information.

This work will involve a detailed genetic and morphological study, the development of conservation strategies, and the creation of new cultivars with desirable traits, ultimately enhancing genetic diversity and resilience in Jordanian agriculture.

The second project “Strengthening Jordan’s agriculture sector through enhanced capacities and market access,” aims to improve food security and the livelihoods of rural communities by supporting farmers in adopting sustainable farming practices, increasing productivity, and improving access to markets.

Activities will include providing farmers with necessary tools and training, facilitating public-private dialogue, and creating enhanced market entry points through initiatives like Agri-fairs.

This project will address challenges exacerbated by water scarcity, high unemployment, and global crises, responding directly to the government's needs and the Royal vision for enhanced food security.

Deputising for the minister of agriculture, Secretary-General of the Agriculture Ministry Mohammed Hayari said: “The ministry has worked in partnership with several international organisations to hold food commodity exhibitions with the aim of empowering farmers, providing more marketing opportunities, and enhancing their ability to access markets.”

He added: “The importance of the project'Strengthening Jordan’s agriculture sector through enhanced capacities and market access' is evident in empowering farmers with the knowledge and skills to adopt sustainable agricultural practices."

Hayari said that this can be done through enhancingstrong partnerships between the public and private sectors and international organisations working in the agricultural sector and providing better access to the market through agricultural fairs that connect farmers with buyers and expand their opportunities to generate income.

NARC Director-General Khaled Abu Hammour highlighted the "effective" partnership with FAO, noting that this cooperation will have a clear impact on the development of the almond sector in the Kingdom, which is one of the crops with successful economic feasibility.

Abu Hammour pointed out that the genetic improvement of local almond varieties and their preservation is an urgent necessity to protect and document the genetic diversity of almonds, which constitutes an essential part of Jordan's agricultural heritage

He said that the project aims to limit and classify local strains, analyze them genetically, and enhance their resistance to diseases and severe climatic conditions to ensure their sustainability for future generations.

“These projects represent a crucial step towards a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector in Jordan,” said FAO Representative Nabil Assaf.

“The FAO is committed to supporting the government of Jordan in achieving its food security goals and improving the livelihoods of rural communities. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for the Jordanian agriculture,” Assaf added.

The announcement event provided a platform for stakeholders to learn more about the projects and discuss opportunities for collaboration. The FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture reaffirmed their commitment to working together to achieve sustainable agricultural development and enhanced food security in Jordan, the statement added.

