AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment, in partnership with the World Bank and several local stakeholders, on Wednesday launched the National Initiative for the Rehabilitation of the Zarqa River Basin, one of the Kingdom’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The initiative falls under the “Sustainable Environment” driver of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which seeks to integrate environmental sustainability into the country’s development path and improve quality of lif

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Omar Arabiyat, who patronised the launch event, stressed that the environmental condition of the Zarqa River requires “fundamental solutions and coordinated efforts from all stakeholders

He noted that over the past years, the ministry conducted a field survey covering 349 facilities along the river, resulting in a clear action matrix to assign responsibilities and reduce sources of pollutio

Arabiyat said the proposed action plan is built around four main pillars: precisely identifying pollution sources through specialised scientific studies and prioritising interventions in the most affected areas; ensuring sustainable water resources management through innovative solutions; and advancing ecological restoration and development through projects that also create green job opportunities.

