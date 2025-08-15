AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Thursday warned that dam storage levels have dropped to “red line” thresholds this summer, raising concerns over the country’s water security.

JVA Secretary-General Hisham Al Hesa told Al Mamlaka TV that an emergency plan is in place to ensure water supplies for both domestic and agricultural use. He said distribution between drinking water and irrigation has been carefully managed despite the sharp decline in rainfall.

“Although dam levels are critically low this summer, we want to reassure citizens and farmers that a contingency plan is in place to manage the situation,” Hayasa said.

He noted that rainfall this season reached just 35 per cent of the annual average, prompting early measures last year to safeguard irrigation water for farmers.

Raed Saaydeh, president of the Cooperative Date Growers Association, said the shortage has hit farmers hard, with some reporting losses of up to 30 per cent. He warned that reduced pumping this season is already affecting date production.

