AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Sunday, approved a draft amendment to the Official Gazette Law for 2025.

The amendment aims to modernise the law, originally issued in 1949, by aligning it with legislative and technological developments, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The draft law also establishes a framework to regulate the publication of the Official Gazette in both print and digital formats, granting electronic publication the same legal status as the printed version. It also allows the prime minister to issue the Gazette as needed, in addition to the current schedule.

The Cabinet also approved the 2025 Planning and Zoning Regulation for Greater Amman Municipality. The regulation introduces a modern urban planning system designed to accommodate population growth while meeting economic, social, and environmental objectives, supporting climate adaptation, and aligning national, regional, and local environmental frameworks.

The new bylaw streamlines procedures for land subdivision, shared ownership, expropriation, and development rights allocation under clear legal frameworks, promoting fairness, investment, and sustainable urban development.

It also facilitates the balanced distribution of services and clarifies the roles of the municipality and other government entities to enhance coordination and service delivery, the statement said.

For the first time, the regulation institutionalises public hearings, allowing citizens and stakeholders to participate in planning processes.

Greater Amman Municipality must hold these hearings before approving plans or making zoning changes, and all plans, decisions, and outcomes must be published on official platforms. Special attention will be given to the needs of men, women, the elderly, children, people with disabilities, investors, and business owners, the statement read.

The regulation also strengthens legal consistency, boosts investor confidence, and provides transparency by clearly separating planning from zoning and disclosing intended land uses in advance. A transparent mechanism for objections and appeals is also included, the statement said.

The Cabinet also endorsed the executive plan of the National Strategy for Older Persons 2025–2030, instructing ministries and public and private institutions to integrate its provisions. The plan aims to improve living conditions, expand healthcare and home-based services, increase social participation and strengthen legal protection for senior citizens.

In the transport sector, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Road Service Fees Regulation for 2025, facilitating the operation of alternative roads alongside main highways to encourage public-private partnerships, ease traffic and stimulate local economies.

Amendments to the Driver Licensing Regulation were also approved, standardising the validity of all licenses to 10 years and introducing an annual permit for public transport and freight drivers to enhance road safety.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the rationale for an amended Vehicle Licence Plate Regulation, which will adopt Arabic script in line with the Arabic Language Protection Law. The draft will be published on the Legislation and Opinion Bureau’s website before final approval.

On international cooperation, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Slovenia’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to exchange expertise in ICT, artificial intelligence, and public sector innovation.

Another memorandum between the Institute of Public Administration and Syria’s Ministry of Administrative Development was endorsed to support capacity-building in Syria’s public sector under Arab cooperation frameworks.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

