AMMAN: The Cabinet on Tuesday, in a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved a series of legislative, economic, and administrative decisions aimed at boosting economic growth, attracting investment, and improving public administration.

Minister of Government Communications and Government spokesperson Mohammad Momani outlined the measures in a press conference at the Prime Ministry, emphasising reforms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet approved a draft amendment to the 2025 Property Law, aimed at streamlining property procedures, regulating expropriation and compensation, and ensuring fairness in dispute resolution.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed amendments to the 2025 Groundwater Monitoring Bylaw to regulate unlicensed wells and promote sustainable water extraction.

The rationale for amending the 2025 Work Permit Fees Regulation for non-Jordanians was approved, aiming to ease the financial burden on employers, enhance compliance with labour laws and introduce structured fee adjustments.

To address prison overcrowding, the government advanced amendments to the 2025 Penal Code, focusing on alternative sentencing and rehabilitative justice.

In a move to encourage industrial development, the Cabinet reduced land prices in Hussein Industrial City in Karak and Tafileh Industrial City from JD25 per square metre to JD10, aiming to attract investors and create jobs.

The government also granted four phosphate mining concessions on state-owned land in Maan’s Shidiyeh and Abu Amoud Al Gharbi for 25 years.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was approved with China’s International Energy Group to invest in green hydrogen and its derivatives, reinforcing Jordan’s commitment to expanding clean energy.

To support businesses, the Cabinet resolved 730 tax disputes between companies and the Income and Sales Tax Department, providing relief and promoting financial compliance.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed the rationale for the 2025 Government Services Management and Development System, aimed at enhancing digital transformation and institutional efficiency. Measures included implementing flexible work arrangements, remote work options, and rotating shifts to optimise public service delivery.

The 2025 oversight and compliance bylaw was also enacted to strengthen administrative accountability and ensure adherence to legal frameworks.

As part of efforts to finance key projects, the government approved a 31 million euro grant agreement from the Dutch government for the Aqaba-Amman National Carrier Project. The initiative will desalinate 300 million cubic metres of seawater annually to address Jordan’s water shortage.

The Cabinet also allocated land in Aqaba’s Qreiqira region and Baqoura in northern Shuna for agricultural and food security projects, requiring investment activation within three years.

On education, the government approved the rationale for the 2025 regulation of the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education. It also endorsed a joint declaration with Germany ahead of the 2025 Global Disability Summit in Berlin, reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to disability rights and education reform.

Diplomatically, Jordan established relations with Timor-Leste and Grenada and ratified a development policy agreement with the World Bank. The agreement aims to strengthen economic competitiveness, facilitate SME participation in public procurement, and improve access to finance.

On regional issues, Momani reiterated Jordan’s firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to Palestinian statehood based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

