AMMAN: The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday signed a JD5-million agreement to establish a comprehensive citrus and vegetable processing centre, which will include grading, packing, waxing and sorting facilities, as well as cold storage for around 12,000 tonnes of produce.

The project aims to bridge the gap between demand and local production year-round, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat, along with President of the Jordan Valley Citrus Farmers Cooperative Association Ahmed Ghazawi, Mayor of Sharhabil Bin Hasna Municipality Mohammed Maraiha and Mayor of Tabaqat Fahl Municipality Katheeb Ghazawi.

This project is in line with the Royal modernisation vision, which seeks to develop various sectors, and the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture (2022-2025).

The plan’s focuses on boosting the agricultural sector, upgrading its value chain, fostering innovation, improving services and expanding exports.

The ministry said that the project was prompted by "significant" gaps in the production and supply chains during certain agricultural seasons, which have resulted in price fluctuations.

The new centre will address these challenges by balancing supply and demand, ensuring a stable stockpile to enhance food security and creating new employment opportunities.

The ministry highlighted that efficient harvesting requires specialised skills, including training on optimal picking techniques, precise timing and best practices for sorting, grading, waxing and cold storage.

The agreement also highlighted the importance of investment in advanced water technologies to improve long-term agricultural competitiveness.

By encouraging private investment, the project aims to boost the income-generating capacity of farmer cooperatives and strengthen their market position.

