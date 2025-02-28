AMMAN: The agricultural producer price index rose by 13.9 per cent in January, reaching 88.1 points, compared with 77.4 points in the same month of the previous year.

The Department of Statistics, in its report on agricultural producer prices, attributed this increase to a rise in the prices of several key agricultural products, notably green sweet peppers, hot peppers, and mandarins, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These products accounted for 79 per cent of the overall increase in prices.

On the other hand, the index showed a decline in the prices of several other crops, including grapefruit, cucumbers and green beans, which together made up 21.0 per cent of the total decrease.

The report also highlighted a 18.6 per cent drop in the agricultural producer price index when compared with December 2024, which had a value of 108.2 points.

In comparison, January 2025 saw the index fall to 88.1 points.

When comparing January 2025 with the same month in the previous year, the prices of certain crops, including tomatoes and fennel, saw a decrease, accounting for 62 per cent of the total weight.

Meanwhile, the prices of other crops, such as cucumbers, bananas and white cabbage, saw increases, comprising 38 per cent of the total rise.

