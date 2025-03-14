AMMAN: Agricultural exports in 2024 saw a significant increase by JD1.276 billion compared with 37.16 per cent in 2023, marking a rise of JD 346 million from the JD1.103 billion recorded in 2023.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said on Thursday, in a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that despite market closures, agricultural exports grew in 2024, according to the General Statistics Report on Agricultural Exports.

He attributed this growth to government follow-ups and export facilitation efforts.

Among the key factors behind this increase, Hneifat highlighted the efforts of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company, which has opened new markets for local products, in addition to a surge in horticultural exports and a significant rise in livestock exports.

The government supports agricultural exports by subsidising 25 per cent of sea freight costs and 50 per cent of air freight costs to enhance the competitiveness of local products in international markets.

